29.04.2026 18:00:36

Knorr-Bremse Extends CFO Frank Weber's Contract By Five Years

(RTTNews) - Knorr-Bremse (KNBHF.PK, KNRRY.PK, KBX.DE) said on Wednesday it has renewed the contract of Chief Financial Officer Frank Weber ahead of schedule for an additional five years, effective April 1, 2027.

Weber, who has served on the Executive Board since 2020, oversees key functions including finance, accounting, treasury, M&A, investor relations, and sustainability.

Frank Weber said, "I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for the trust placed in me. Together, we have made Knorr-Bremse more financially resilient in recent years, clearly aligned our capital allocation with our strategic goals, and driven up our profitability and cash flow generation. I intend to build on this progress and further advance Knorr-Bremse's successful development together with the Executive Board and our colleagues worldwide."

Marc Llistosella, Chief Executive Officer of Knorr-Bremse AG: "By extending his contract early the Supervisory Board underscores complete confidence in Frank Weber's work. I, for one, am delighted that he will remain a leading light at the company in the coming years, ensuring continuity within the Executive Board. As Chief Financial Officer, Frank Weber is one of the key driving forces behind our strong financial performance, thereby laying the groundwork for targeted investments in future-oriented areas and expanding our leading market position."

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