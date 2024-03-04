Kohl's Named by Ethisphere as One of the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies®

For the sixth consecutive year, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies®. Kohl’s is one of only two honorees in the retail industry, with 136 honorees recognized this year, spanning 20 countries and 44 industries.

Since 2007, the Ethisphere Institute has honored companies for setting the global standards of business integrity and corporate citizenship. The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which evaluates progress surrounding companies’ culture of ethics; environmental, social, and governance practices; ethics and compliance program; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify truly best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and worldwide.

"Kohl’s is honored to be recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the sixth consecutive year,” said Steve Thomas, Kohl’s chief risk and compliance officer. "Upholding ethical standards for ourselves and our partners is a critical component of our company’s values and is reflected in how Kohl’s cares about our customers, associates and communities. As we continue to drive results through our ongoing ethics, compliance and governance programs, we are committed to operating with transparency and integrity.”

"Congratulations to Kohl’s and its associates for their sixth consecutive year of earning this recognition,” said Ethisphere’s Chief Executive Officer, Erica Salmon Byrne. "Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to Kohl’s for achieving this honor and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business."

To view the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies list, see here.

Additional information about Kohl’s efforts and commitment to business integrity can be found on our corporate website, Corporate.Kohls.com. For more details about Kohl’s environmental, social and governance programs, please refer to our 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer built on a foundation that combines great brands, incredible value and convenience for our customers. Kohl's serves millions of families in our more than 1,100 stores in 49 states, online at Kohls.com, and through our Kohl's App. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact on the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, deliver business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies build strong cultures of ethics and integrity. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also advances business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset reflecting the ethical business practices of 3+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 240+ data points on the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240304919116/en/