Kohl's Stock Surges 36% After Q3 Beat And Full-Year Outlook Raised

(RTTNews) - Kohl's Corporation (KSS) jumped 36.41%, rising $5.73 to $21.46, after reporting third-quarter results that topped expectations and issuing upgraded full-year guidance.

For the third quarter, net sales decreased 2.8 percent to $3.4 billion, while comparable sales declined 1.7 percent. However, gross margin improved by 51 basis points to 39.6 percent. The retailer also delivered adjusted EPS of $0.10, surpassing analyst expectations of a loss.

On the outlook, Kohl's raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $1.25-$1.45, up from $0.50-$0.80, and narrowed its net sales decline estimate to 3.5%-4%, from 5%-6%.

On the day of the announcement, KSS experienced unusually heavy trading volume as investors responded to the stronger-than-expected results and renewed confidence in the turnaround plan. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $9.80 - $22.50.