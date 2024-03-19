Kohl’s Unveils New Approach to Home, Delivering a New and Expanded Assortment of Stylish and Affordable Home and Seasonal Decor

Today, Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) unveils its new approach to home – a strategy designed to deliver customers a fresh and expanded selection of stylish home and seasonal decor, all at affordable prices. The significantly expanded assortment, available now both in-store and online, offers customers an inspiring and discover-worthy curation of home and seasonal products in new categories and styles for every home.

"We’ve been making meaningful changes to reposition and expand our home offerings over the past year and are excited to unveil Kohl’s new assortment of on-trend and affordable home products to customers nationwide,” said Nick Jones, Kohl’s chief merchandising and digital officer. "As part of Kohl’s broader strategy to drive growth, we identified a real opportunity in home, and we’ve been thoughtfully building the category to position ourselves as a destination for home goods. We’re incredibly encouraged by initial customer response to our home decor assortment, and we see Kohl’s becoming a more formidable player in the home business.”

A Home Assortment, Reimagined

To create a meaningful transformation of its home business, Kohl’s expanded select categories in its assortment by 40%, offering newness in areas including wall art, glassware and ceramic home decor, barware, botanicals, lighting and more.

A Curated Assortment of Unique Home Goods: Kohl’s new home collection will feature a curated mix of unique decorative home products in new-to-Kohl’s categories, such as wall art, botanicals, storage, pet, lighting, frames, glass, and ceramics. The assortment is focused on approachable style and affordability.

Strengthened Everyday Essentials: Kohl’s home assortment maintains some of its key programs that customers have loved, such as bedding and bath, but has elevated the assortment to include more modern aesthetics and frequent pattern and color injections to offer a constant stream of style-forward options for customers' evolving preferences.

A Seasonal Decor Destination: Kohl’s new home strategy is also positioning the company to be a year-round destination for everyday occasions and seasonal holidays. It will deliver 60% newness in home and holiday decor seasonally to keep customers coming back to refresh their homes for each holiday.

Rediscovering Home at Kohl’s

Kohl’s has created an elevated and expanded in-store and digital home experience, making it easier for customers to find something new and exciting for their home every time they shop. To re-introduce its home offerings to customers, Kohl’s is engaging in a multi-channel marketing approach including immersive digital activations that are rooted in inspiration and experimentation, partnerships with home design experts, a live pop-up experience in New York City, and more.

"We know the way consumers shop for home goods is centered around inspiration, and we have a unique opportunity to re-introduce current customers and invite new customers to think of Kohl’s when looking for inspiration for their home,” said Christie Raymond, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. "We’re prioritizing ways to connect, drive awareness and engage with home shoppers to enhance our credibility in the category, reinforce our compelling value, and provide new ideas and solutions that spark creativity for customers, to ensure Kohl’s is a top-of-mind destination for home decor.”

For more information and to see some of Kohl’s exciting new home product, visit our stores nationwide and Kohls.com/home.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believes,” "anticipates,” "plans,” "may,” "intends,” "will,” "should,” "expects" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s then current views and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks described more fully in Item 1A in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and Kohl’s undertakes no obligation to update them.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer built on a foundation that combines great brands, incredible value and convenience for our customers. Kohl's serves millions of families in our more than 1,100 stores in 49 states, online at Kohls.com, and through our Kohl's App. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact on the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240319791534/en/