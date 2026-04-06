Krispy Kreme Aktie
WKN DE: A3CTLH / ISIN: US50101L1061
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06.04.2026 12:32:15
Krispy Kreme Launches Spring Doughnut Collection
(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT), said it has introduced its Spring Seasonal Collection, featuring four doughnut flavors, available for a limited time starting April 7 across the U.S.
The collection includes two new offerings, HERSHEY'S Double Chocolate Doughnut and Strawberries and Kreme Doughnut, along with returning fan favorites Banana Pudding Doughnut and Original Glazed Blueberry Cake Doughnut.
The company also introduced a new Cookie Blast Latte, available hot, iced, or frozen, as part of the seasonal lineup.
The company said the launch marks the second of five seasonal product drops planned for the year.
The company added that its Winter Seasonal Collection will be discontinued to make way for the new offerings.
On Thursday, Krispy Kreme closed trading 0.59% higher at $ 3.4000 on the Nasdaq.
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|Krispy Kreme
|2,92
|-0,68%
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