Krispy Kreme Rolls Out Limited-Time Halloween Offers And New Doughnuts

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) on Wednesday announced a series of limited-time Halloween-themed treats available through the holiday season.

Today and tomorrow, fans can grab a Frankendough Dozen for $13, which includes 10 Frankendoughnuts - green Original Glazed doughnuts with decorative Halloween green icing lines - plus one Frank Doughnut, dipped in green icing with chocolate cookie crunch and a stitch, and one Francine Doughnut, decorated with a white hair streak. The offer is available in-store, at the drive-thru, or online for pickup and delivery, with a limit of two per guest.

From October 24-26, guests can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $2 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price. The offer can be redeemed in-store by saying "Scary Good" or online and via the app using code SCARYGOOD, with a limit of one per guest.

On October 25 and Halloween, anyone visiting a participating U.S. shop in costume can receive a free Original Glazed or Classic Ring Doughnut, no purchase necessary.

Krispy Kreme's Trick or Treat! Collection continues through Halloween, featuring four new doughnuts - Candy Bag, Cookies and Skreme House, Jack-O-Lantern, and Spooky Sprinkle - all packaged in a special Halloween-themed dozen box.

Krispy Kreme stock was more than 30% up in pre-market trading from Tuesday's close of $3.71.