01.02.2024 07:14:00
Kyocera Announces Consolidated Financial Results for Third Quarter, Ended Dec. 31, 2023
Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO: 6971) today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. Results are summarized below, both as an aggregation of Kyocera’s first three fiscal quarters (the "period,” i.e., nine months), and as the third quarter alone (the "quarter,” i.e., three months) ended Dec. 31, 2023. Complete details are available at: https://global.kyocera.com/ir/library/f_results.html
Consolidated Financial Highlights: Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
|Unit: Millions (except percentages and per-share amounts)
|Nine Months Ended December 31,
|2022
(FY23)
in JPY
|2023
(FY24)
in JPY
|Change
|2023
(FY24)
in USD
|2023
(FY24)
in EUR
|Amount
in JPY
|%
|Sales revenue:
|
1,526,497
|
1,492,672
|
(33,825)
|
(2.2)
|
10,512
|
9,507
|Operating profit:
|
113,884
|
79,844
|
(34,040)
|
(29.9)
|
562
|
509
|Profit before income taxes:
|
162,756
|
125,638
|
(37,118)
|
(22.8)
|
885
|
800
|Profit attributable to owners of the parent:
|
118,783
|
90,366
|
(28,417)
|
(23.9)
|
636
|
576
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent (basic)*:
|
82.74
|
63.94
|
-
|
-
|
0.45
|
0.41
|Note on exchange rates: U.S. dollar (USD) and euro (EUR) conversions are provided above as a convenience to the reader, based on the rates of USD1 = JPY142 and EUR1 = JPY157, rounded to the nearest unit (as of December 29, 2023)
|* Earnings per share is recalculated to reflect the previously announced 4-for-1 stock split (effective January 1, 2024)
Period Summary
Economic growth rates slowed during this period due to rising geopolitical uncertainty and continuing monetary restraint policies in European countries and the United States. These factors led to further weakness in Semiconductor- and Information & Communications- related markets, which comprise the company’s major revenue sources.
Compared to the year-ago period, sales revenue decreased by 2.2%, to JPY1,492,672 (USD10,512) million, due mainly to lower demand for key products in the Core Components and Electronic Components segments, which offset rising sales in the Solutions segment.
Profits decreased as well, due primarily to lower production equipment utilization rates caused by reduced orders, rising labor costs, and higher research and development investments to support future growth.
As a result, consolidated operating profit decreased by 29.9% from the year-ago period, to JPY79,844 (USD562) million; profit before income taxes decreased by 22.8%, to JPY125,638 (USD885) million; and profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 23.9%, to JPY90,366 (USD636) million.
Consolidated Financial Highlights: Third Quarter
|Unit: Millions (except percentages)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2022
(FY23-Q3)
in JPY
|2023
(FY24-Q3)
in JPY
|Change
|2023
(FY24-Q3)
in USD
|2023
(FY24-Q3)
in EUR
|Amount
in JPY
|%
|Sales revenue:
|
514,325
|
507,382
|
(6,943)
|
(1.3)
|
3,573
|
3,232
|Operating profit:
|
37,396
|
25,842
|
(11,554)
|
(30.9)
|
182
|
165
|Profit before income taxes:
|
58,445
|
47,771
|
(10,674)
|
(18.3)
|
336
|
304
|Profit attributable to owners of the parent:
|
43,197
|
33,879
|
(9,318)
|
(21.6)
|
239
|
216
|(See note above regarding exchange rates)
Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
With declining growth rates in most major economies, the anticipated recovery in demand from the Semiconductor- and Information & Communications- related markets did not occur during this nine-month period. Consequently, consolidated financial results were lower than expected. Further, with sluggish conditions projected to continue in major markets during the company’s fourth fiscal quarter, Kyocera Corporation has revised its consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, as outlined below.
Consolidated Forecast: Year Ending March 31, 2024
|Unit: Yen in millions (except percentages, per-share amounts and exchange rates)
|Fiscal 2023
Results
|Fiscal 2024 Forecast
Announced on
November 1, 2023
|Fiscal 2024 Forecast
Announced on
February 1, 2024
|Change
(%) from
Fiscal 2023
Results
|Sales revenue:
|
2,025,332
|
2,050,000
|
2,000,000
|
(1.3)
|Operating profit:
|
128,517
|
120,000
|
95,000
|
(26.1)
|Profit before income taxes:
|
176,192
|
170,000
|
140,000
|
(20.5)
|Profit attributable to owners of the parent:
|
127,988
|
123,000
|
100,000
|
(21.9)
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent (basic)*1:
|
89.15
|
86.89
|*2
|
70.76
|*3
|
-
|Average USD exchange rate:
|
135
|
140
|
143
|
-
|Average EUR exchange rate:
|
141
|
152
|
155
|
-
|*1: Earnings per share is recalculated to reflect the previously announced 4-for-1 stock split (effective January 1, 2024)
|*2: Based on the average number of shares outstanding during the six months ended September 30, 2023
|*3: Based on the average number of shares outstanding during the nine months ended December 31, 2023
Forward-Looking Statements
Please refer to https://global.kyocera.com/ir/disclaimer.html
About KYOCERA
Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971, https://global.kyocera.com/), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as "advanced ceramics”). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2023, the company’s consolidated sales revenue totaled 2 trillion yen (approx. US$15.1 billion). Kyocera is ranked #672 on Forbes magazine’s 2023 "Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies, and has been named among "The World’s 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies” by The Wall Street Journal.
