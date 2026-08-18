La-Z-Boy Aktie

La-Z-Boy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 860095 / ISIN: US5053361078

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19.08.2026 00:36:27

La-Z-Boy Reports Q1 Loss

(RTTNews) - La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) on Tuesday, reported sales of $475.6 million for the quarter ended July 25, 2026, compared with $492.2 million in the same quarter a year earlier. The company reported a net loss of $1.98 million, compared with net income of $18.29 million a year earlier.

Net loss attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated was $2.29 million, compared with net income attributable to the company of $18.20 million in the prior-year quarter. Net loss attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share was $0.06, compared with net income attributable to the company per share of $0.44 a year earlier.

For the second quarter, La-Z-Boy expects sales of $500 million to $520 million, reflecting enterprise sales growth of negative 1 percent to positive 2 percent, excluding the impact of the wholesale casegoods divestiture.

The company expects adjusted operating margin to be between 4.0 percent and 5.5 percent, as it invests in new stores, advertising, strategic pricing and digital transformation while optimising its plant footprint and distribution and home delivery operations.

LZB is currently trading after hours at $33.79 down $7.04 or 17.24 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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