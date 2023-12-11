Lalique Group strengthens its leadership

Zurich, 11 December 2023 – The Board of Directors of Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ), which is active in the creation, development, marketing and worldwide distribution of luxury goods, today announced the appointment of Nina Müller as new CEO, effective 1 February 2024. Roger von der Weid, who has served as CEO and Delegate of the Board of Directors since 2006, will assume an expanded strategic role as executive Vice-Chairman of Lalique Group.

Nina Müller brings with her extensive management experience in the consumer and luxury goods industry. In her most recent role as CEO of Jelmoli from 2020 to 2023, she was responsible for the largest omni-channel department store in Switzerland, with 650 employees across four sites. As CEO of Jelmoli, she was also a member of the Executive Board of its parent company Swiss Prime Site AG (SIX: SPSN). From 2016 to 2020, Nina Müller was CEO of Christ, one of the leading Swiss watch and jewellery retailers. From 2005, she spent ten years in various global management functions at Swarovski. She started her career in the fashion industry in Vienna, Milan, London and Switzerland. Nina Müller (54) is an Austrian citizen and lives in Zurich. She holds a Master’s in International Business Administration from the University of Vienna.

Nina Müller will take over the CEO position from Roger von der Weid, who joined Lalique Group as CEO and Delegate of the Board of Directors in 2006, on 1 February 2024. As executive Vice-Chairman, he will assume an expanded strategic role within the Board in the future. The function of Delegate of the Board will be discontinued. The current Vice-Chairman Roland Weber will stand for re-election as a member of the Board of Directors at the Ordinary General Meeting 2024.

Chairman Silvio Denz stated: “By expanding Roger von der Weid’s strategic role as Vice-Chairman, and by appointing Nina Müller as CEO, we are strengthening the leadership of Lalique Group, which has increased significantly in size and complexity in recent years in line with the expansion of the business. The group will thus be able to act even more effectively to deliver on the numerous projects ahead of us. We are delighted that Nina Müller, a business leader with international sales experience and deep retail and marketing knowhow, is joining Lalique Group. We wish to thank Roger very much for his extremely successful and dedicated work as CEO over the past 18 years and look forward to benefiting even more from his extensive experience on the Board in the future.”







