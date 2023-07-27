Las Vegas Tops List of Popular Homebuyer Destinations For First Time, With West Coast Migrants Drawn to Cheaper Homes

(NASDAQ: RDFN) — A record one-quarter (25.5%) of homebuyers nationwide looked to move to a different metro area in the second quarter, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. That is up from 23% a year earlier and about 19% before the pandemic.

Even though a record portion of homebuyers are relocating, there are fewer relocators than there were a year ago as high mortgage rates cool the overall housing market. The number of Redfin.com users moving to a different metro is down 7.5% year over year, a record decline but much smaller than the 18% decline for those staying within their current metro area.

Las Vegas is the most popular destination for relocating homebuyers, topping Redfin’s list for the first time. Buyers with the freedom and inclination to relocate are choosing Las Vegas largely because their money goes a long way there: Its typical home sells for $412,000, less than half the price of a home in Los Angeles, the most common origin for buyers moving to Las Vegas. It’s a similar story for the other popular migration destinations, which include Phoenix, Sacramento and several Florida metros.

Today’s elevated mortgage rates—the June average was 6.7%, up from 5.5% a year earlier and 3% in early 2022—have changed the dynamic of the overall housing market. High rates have slowed the market significantly since the pandemic homebuying frenzy, which was driven by record-low rates and remote work, but they have also upped the appeal of relatively affordable metro areas.

Nearly all of the most popular destinations have cheaper homes than the places out-of-towners come from

After Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tampa, FL are the most popular destinations for Redfin.com users moving to a different metro area. Popularity is determined by net inflow, a measure of how many more Redfin.com users looked to move into an area than leave.

Five of the 10 most popular destinations are in Florida. All have warm climates, with many facing increasing risk of natural disasters like flooding and heat. Phoenix, for instance, was under an excessive heat warning for much of July.

But nine of the 10 most popular destinations have lower median sale prices than the most common origin of buyers moving in, and many homebuyers are more motivated by affordability than other factors in choosing where to live.

A recent Redfin survey conducted by Qualtrics found that just 4% of U.S. residents who moved to a new metro in the last year did so because they were concerned about the impact of climate change on their previous area. This is compared with 20% who moved for a lower overall cost of living, 15% who wanted a better deal on a home and 13% who couldn’t afford a home/the cost of living in their previous area.

Top 10 Metros Homebuyers Are Moving Into, by Net Inflow Net inflow = Number of Redfin.com home searchers looking to move into a metro area, minus the number of searchers looking to leave Rank Metro* Net Inflow, Q2 2023 Net Inflow, Q2 2022 Top Origin Top Out-of-State Origin 1 Las Vegas, NV 5,700 6,700 Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA 2 Phoenix, AZ 5,300 7,400 Seattle, WA Seattle, WA 3 Tampa, FL 5,000 8,300 New York, NY New York, NY 4 Orlando, FL 4,900 1,200 New York, NY New York, NY 5 Sacramento, CA 4,800 8,900 San Francisco, CA Chicago, IL 6 North Port-Sarasota, FL 4,700 5,900 New York, NY New York, NY 7 Cape Coral, FL 4,100 6,200 Chicago, IL Chicago, IL 8 Dallas, TX 4,100 6,200 Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA 9 Miami, FL 3,700 10,500 New York, NY New York, NY 10 Houston, TX 3,600 4,500 New York, NY New York, NY *Combined statistical areas with at least 500 users searching to and from the region in April 2023-June 2023

Buyers are leaving the Bay Area and other pricey metros to get a less expensive home

Homebuyers are leaving San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles more than any other metro in the country. That’s based on net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin.com users are looking to leave a metro than move in.

Several other expensive job centers, including Washington, D.C. and Boston, are also among the 10 metros homebuyers are most apt to leave. That’s largely for the same reasons described above: Homebuyers are leaving expensive places in favor of areas with more affordable housing, which is made possible by remote work for many movers. San Francisco’s median sale price is over $1.4 million, the highest in the country. That’s more than double the ~$600,000 median sale price in both Portland, OR and Austin, two of the 10 most popular destinations for homebuyers leaving San Francisco.

Top 10 Metros Homebuyers Are Leaving, by Net Outflow Net outflow = Number of Redfin.com home searchers looking to leave a metro area, minus the number of searchers looking to move in Rank Metro* Net Outflow, Q2 2023 Net Outflow, Q2 2022 Portion of Local Users Searching Elsewhere Top Destination Top Out-of-State Destination 1 San Francisco, CA 28,100 39,400 24% Sacramento, CA Seattle, WA 2 New York, NY 24,200 26,200 29% Miami, FL Miami, FL 3 Los Angeles, CA 20,900 32,000 19% Las Vegas, NV Las Vegas, NV 4 Washington, D.C. 15,700 18,600 19% Salisbury, MD Salisbury, MD 5 Chicago, IL 4,900 3,000 17% Cape Coral, FL Cape Coral, FL 6 Boston, MA 4,400 9,600 20% Portland, ME Portland, ME 7 Seattle, WA 3,900 16,600 19% Phoenix, AZ Phoenix, AZ 8 Hartford, CT 3,500 800 78% Boston, MA Boston, MA 9 (tie) Denver, CO 2,300 5,000 35% Chicago, IL Chicago, IL 9 (tie) Detroit, MI 2,300 5,400 27% Grand Rapids, MI Chicago, IL *Combined statistical areas with at least 500 users searching to and from the region in April 2023-June 2023

To view the full report, including charts, tables and methodology, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/news/housing-migration-trends-Q2-2023

