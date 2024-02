Lear Guides FY24 Net Sales In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, automotive technology company Lear Corp. (LEA), an automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, initiated its core operating earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects core operating earnings in a range of $1.155 billion to $1.305 billion on net sales between $24.00 billion and $24.60 billion.

On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report net sales of $24.38 billion for the year.

