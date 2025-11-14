Legence a Aktie
WKN DE: A41GD9 / ISIN: US52476L1098
|
14.11.2025 14:42:03
Legence Corp. Q3 Loss Decreases
(RTTNews) - Legence Corp. (LGN) announced earnings for its third quarter that Dropped from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled -$0.576 million. This compares with -$1.083 million last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 26.2% to $708 million from $560.804 million last year.
Legence Corp. earnings at glance (GAAP):
-Earnings: -$0.576 Mln. vs. -$1.083 Mln. last year. -Revenue: $708 Mln vs. $560.804 Mln last year.
Looking ahead, for the fourth quarter, the company expects its revenue to be in line with Street view. For the final quarter, the company expects revenue of $600 million to $630 million.
On average, 10 analysts polled forecast the company to report revenue of $607.69 million for the quarter. Analysts’ estimates typically exclude special items.
For the final quarter, Legence anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $60 million to $65 million.
For the full year, the company projects revenue of $2.65 billion to $2.85 billion, above analysts’ forecast of $2.35 billion.
For the full year, Legence anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $295 million to $315 million.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Legence Corporation Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Legence Corporation Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Legence Corporation Registered Shs -A-
|40,27
|20,86%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochende -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten zum Wochenschluss deutlich tiefer. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.