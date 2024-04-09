|
09.04.2024 14:59:58
Leidos Bags One-year Contract Of $13 Mln From Army National Guard
(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), an engineering company, has bagged a new prime contract to provide aviation training services and operations support for the Army National Guard.
The cost-plus-award-fee contract has one-year tenure with a value of around $13.7 million.
Leidos will provide support for aviation institutional training for officers and enlisted personnel.
This includes flight and simulation training, classroom instruction, and information technology support.
The company will also support the One Army School System integration and provide Aviation Life Support Equipment maintenance.
