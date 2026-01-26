Leidos Holdings Aktie

Leidos Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1W5CT / ISIN: US5253271028

26.01.2026 12:26:18

Leidos To Acquire ENTRUST Solutions Group For $2.4 Bln

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), a technology and engineering services provider, said on Monday it has agreed to acquire ENTRUST Solutions Group from Kohlberg for approximately $2.4 billion in cash, expanding its presence in the energy infrastructure market.

ENTRUST provides engineering services across the full power delivery value chain, from generation to transmission and distribution, serving both gas and electric utilities.

The transaction is expected to immediately boost Leidos' revenue growth and add to adjusted earnings per share in 2027.

Leidos said the acquisition will roughly double the size of its $600 million energy infrastructure engineering business and expand its utility customer base.

Leidos plans to fund the acquisition through a combination of new debt, cash on hand and commercial paper. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2026.

Leidos shares closed at $191.23 on Friday, down 1.15%.

Nachrichten zu Leidos Holdings Inc

Analysen zu Leidos Holdings Inc

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Leidos Holdings Inc 160,15 -0,77% Leidos Holdings Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX freundlich -- DAX etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt macht Gewinne. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit leichten Verlusten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

