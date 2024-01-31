Lennox Int'l Guides FY24 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates; Q4 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Lennox International Inc. (LII) initiated its earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings and adjusted in a range of $18.50 to $20.00 per share on core revenue growth of about 7 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $19.80 per share on a revenue growth of 5.3 percent to $5.16 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, net income increased to $144.5 million or $4.04 per share from $94.4 million or $2.65 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $5.63 per share, compared to $2.58 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter grew 6 percent to $1.15 billion from $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year. Core revenue, excluding European Operations, was up 7 percent to $1.1 billion.

The street was looking for earnings of $3.46 per share on net sales of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

