Lenovo and WEKA Announce Global Collaboration to Accelerate Next-Generation AI and Analytics with New Hybrid Cloud Data Management Solutions

Today, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) and WEKA announced a new global agreement focused on offering solutions for next-generation data management architectures and performance-intensive workloads for delivery in more than 160 markets worldwide. These comprehensive solutions will accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics for high performance workloads, including finance, genomics, life science, media and entertainment applications around the world by speeding time to insights while reducing associated costs.

Modern data management solutions need to be reliable, security enhanced, and able to meet the performance and scalability demands of next-generation workloads. As part of Lenovo’s expanding data management investments and momentum, Lenovo will combine WEKA’s ultra-high-performance, hybrid cloud data platform software with its industry-leading Lenovo ThinkSystem servers to deliver an exceptionally powerful, high-performance and scalable data management solution for AI and data analytics.

The new ThinkSystem SDS Ready Nodes with WEKA® Data Platform software will provide the industry’s broadest configuration choices, offering customers the option to choose from the latest generations of Intel® and AMD processors, NVIDIA GPUs, NVMe drives, and fast networking selections. Validated WEKA Ready Node systems can be quickly deployed for all scale-out workloads simplifying deployment and eliminating risk resulting in a faster time to production.

"We use Lenovo ThinkSystem servers with WEKA Data Platform software as the foundation for our high-performance computing environment for the processing of sensitive data,” said Dr. Roberto Fabbretti, Ph.D., Director of the Computing and Research Support Division at the University of Lausanne. "The processing of medical or sensitive data is subject to increasingly stringent legal and technical constraints. We find these two partners to be particularly attentive to these issues and are among the few providers of products that can combine very high performance with strong data security. These types of platforms form the powerful, scalable, reliable, and secure data infrastructure that underpins SENSA, our next-generation data processing and analytics platform, which is accelerating biomedical research and discovery throughout Switzerland.”

The combined Lenovo and WEKA solution is architected to simplify scale while delivering leadership quality uptime, and performance. Equipped with the WEKA-integrated ThinkSystem SDS Ready Nodes, enterprises can leverage hybrid on-premise and cloud resources for cloud bursting and scaling.

"As a global top five storage provider, Lenovo is committed to empowering intelligent transformation and accelerating the new era of IT through deep collaboration with the new scalable data management solutions,” said Kamran Amini, Vice President and General Manager of Server & Storage, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. "This partnership is an important next step in enabling more customers to seamlessly leverage AI, analytics, and machine learning (ML) to advance their businesses and help solve humanity’s greatest challenges.”

"Lenovo’s industry-leading servers perfectly complement WEKA’s high-performance data platform software. Together, they deliver the robust, highly scalable, performant, and secure foundation that performance-intensive workloads require,” said Jonathan Martin, President at WEKA. "For organizations looking to innovate or power research and discovery with AI, ML, and HPC, this solution promises to be transformative. We are thrilled to be working with Lenovo to deliver it to customers in over 160 countries worldwide.”

Lenovo ThinkSystem SDS Ready Node solutions tested, optimized and certified with the WEKA Data Platform include the ThinkSystem SR630 V2, SR635 V2, SR650 V2 and SR655 V2. With WEKA software licensing available for purchase through Lenovo today, the validated Ready Node systems can be quickly deployed for all scale-out workloads simplifying deployment and eliminating risk resulting in a faster time to production.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$70 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #171 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 82,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company by further expanding into key growth areas including server, storage, mobile, solutions and services. This transformation together with Lenovo’s world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com,and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

LENOVO and THINKSYSTEM are trademarks of Lenovo. Intel is a trademark of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. AMD is a trademark of Advanced Micro Devices. NVIDIA is a trademark of NVIDIA Corporation. Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2023, Lenovo Group Limited.

About WEKA?

WEKA is leading a paradigm shift in how data is stored, managed, and processed. We help organizations to transform their traditional, stagnant data silos into streaming data pipelines that fuel next-generation workloads like AI, ML, and HPC, seamlessly and sustainably. The WEKA® Data Platform is a software-defined solution purpose-built for a hybrid cloud world and the AI era. Its advanced cloud-native architecture is optimized to solve complex data challenges and deliver 10-100x performance improvements regardless of whether it’s running on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, or in hybrid and multicloud environments. WEKA is fueling research and discovery breakthroughs and accelerating business outcomes for leading global enterprises – including eight of the Fortune 50. The company operates in over 20 countries worldwide and is backed by dozens of world-class investors. For more information, visit www.weka.io, or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

WEKA and the WEKA logo are registered trademarks of WekaIO, Inc. Other trade names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005545/en/