Lenovo Announced FY2023/24 ESG Report ESG Leads the Realization of 'Smarter AI for All' Vision

Created the Responsible AI Committee in FY2022/23 and has built a 7-pillar governance framework to evaluate AI innovation across its pocket-to-cloud portfolio.

Made progress toward and is on-track to meet its 2030 emissions reduction targets, in alignment to the Science Based Targets initiative's net-zero standard.

Reported an industry-leading 29% representation of women in technical teams, fueling innovation and its smarter technology for all vision.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a pocket-to cloud portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.



