Lenovo Delivers Next Generation of Intel-Based Infrastructure Solutions to Simplify the AI Journey for Businesses of All Sizes

Today, Lenovo announced the Lenovo ThinkSystem V4 portfolio of Intel-based solutions, powered by Intel® Xeon® 6 processors and designed to make AI accessible while flexibly matching the specific workloads needs of any business. The portfolio includes new AI-enabled solutions that ensure the right mix of AI is available to help customers seamlessly integrate AI into their workflows with new servers that are purpose-built and optimized to maximize performance and efficiency for targeted workloads. Additionally, new AI-powered Lenovo Systems Management solutions now use generative AI to automate and simplify deployment and configuration across increasingly distributed computing networks.

Together, the next generation ThinkSystem V4 portfolio unlocks enterprise-specific data, supporting operational decision-making, improving management efficiency, and boosting productivity while protecting information.

Businesses today need technology frameworks that drive the implementation and inclusivity of AI for every business while generating faster insights and maximizing efficiency for all IT workloads. Lenovo’s continued innovation in AI is delivering on its promise of "Smarter AI for All” by simplifying the AI journey for customers from the pocket to the cloud and enabling the flexibility to on-ramp AI no matter where customers are in their journey.

"Lenovo is committed to delivering 'Smarter AI for All' with advancements that enable AI at any scale and for any size business. The Lenovo ThinkSystem V4 portfolio is designed to ensure that AI will be accessible, fair, and inclusive across all development and application stages,” said Kirk Skaugen, President of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. "This next generation of Lenovo Intelligent Infrastructure delivers hybrid AI solutions that enable customers and partners to apply AI faster and fully unleash the power of data across any workload or scale.”

"Intel and Lenovo share a common vision of bringing AI everywhere,” added Justin Hotard, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center and AI Group. "With Xeon 6 processors, we are helping businesses use the power of AI to capture the value of their proprietary data and generate real-world business outcomes.”

Workloads Optimized for Every Business Need

The Lenovo ThinkSystem V4 portfolio is making the path to AI more accessible for every business with advanced performance, efficiency and management capabilities. With the new server designs, organizations can consolidate their IT footprint while generating faster insights and increasing power efficiency using a seamless platform specifically optimized for the workloads that businesses depend on today.

As part of the portfolio, Lenovo is introducing new ThinkSystem servers optimized for rack density and massive transactional data, maximizing processing performance in the data center space for enterprises, CSPs, high-performance compute and telcos. Leveraging Lenovo purpose-built engineering and the Intel Xeon processors, the ThinkSystem V4 portfolio provides over 4x more cores per rack, with an increased performance of 4.3x.1

The new Lenovo ThinkSystem SD520 V4 server provides extreme rack density and efficiency, with up to 225% more cores2 in a 2U chassis for ultra-dense processing capabilities and up to 3.18 times more throughput3 for an increased number of web transactions. With three times more storage than the previous version, the platform delivers more memory bandwidth that is ideal for compute-intensive transactional workloads to deliver faster insights in online banking, e-retail, and CSPs.

Additionally, the new Lenovo ThinkSystem SR630 V4 reimagines power for cloud-scale, Telco 5G Core and ecommerce workloads, maximizing performance per rack with up to 42% faster media transcoding.4 Leveraging the server, customers can reduce costs by streamlining management processes, reducing downtime, and optimizing resource utilization. Featuring Intel’s innovative E-Core that reduces power consumption while maximizing performance for Telco Core applications, the SR630 V4 is engineered with enhanced performance and workload optimization that offers up to two times application bandwidth improvement5 facilitated by PCIe 5 IO and DDR5 memory.

As the new era of AI evolves, Lenovo infrastructure is designed from the ground up so customers can focus on innovation with peace of mind. Ranked #1 in x86 security by ITIC for 5 straight years, Lenovo ThinkSystem servers are fortified against increasingly sophisticated security threats and support the highest levels of business continuity, including NIST SP800-193 Platform Firmware Resiliency (PFR). Additionally, AI-powered code inspection for firmware and the latest compliance standards increase security out of the box to ward off next-level threats.

Extending Liquid Cooling to Accelerate Innovation

Lenovo has led the world in energy efficient computing with liquid cooling for more than a decade. As organizations continue to increase computing capabilities for smarter outcomes, Lenovo Neptune liquid-cooling innovation helps meet the high performance demanded by AI while lowering power consumption up to 40% by using liquid to remove heat.

Across its portfolio, the company is expanding its pioneering Lenovo Neptune air and liquid-cooled thermal designs to more servers to deliver even more efficiency as computing accelerates to meet the demands of intelligent transformation. With ThinkSystem V4, Lenovo Neptune Liquid-cooling technology is available to reduce power consumption on a larger number of multi-node, traditional enterprise, HPC, and AI-optimized servers, helping businesses of any size achieve the computing power needed to compete and advance with AI without compromise.

The Right Mix of AI from the Edge to the Cloud

Lenovo has the industry’s most comprehensive AI-enabled portfolio from edge to cloud with the right mix of GPUs, CPUs, software, and support. The Lenovo AI Innovators program provides customers with more than 165 solutions, services and partners to manage any size AI workload and better navigate the overall AI journey across a broad range of vertical markets. Additionally, the new Intel Xeon 6 helps make AI accessible at every level with efficient and fast processing that can handle the most demanding workloads before needing to add discrete accelerators. With Intel processors and Lenovo purpose-built engineering, the new V4 infrastructure portfolio is designed to increase the accessibility of AI workloads at any scale, providing solutions for:

Options for CPU enabled AI inferencing on models up to 20 billion parameters, CPU+GPU solutions for mainstream AI workloads, up to GPU rich solutions for modeling and training for > 175 billion parameters

To empower businesses and accelerate success with AI adoption, Lenovo has also introduced Lenovo AI Advisory and Professional Services that offer a breadth of services, solutions and platforms to help businesses of all sizes find the right solutions to put AI to work quickly, cost-effectively and at scale. Combined with turnkey industry solutions, Lenovo is helping organizations on-ramp AI workloads with ultimate flexibility across a range of computing engines.

AI-Powered Systems Management

As hybrid intelligent infrastructure rolls out, the demand for design, deployment, management, and maintenance requires tailored solutions that reduce complexity. Lenovo’s new AIOps Systems Management uses generative AI to help customers know what is needed before they need it. Customers can easily deploy solutions in up to two days via a single pane of glass from datacenter to edge and using a Zero Trust Architecture and Management Hub 2.0 that minimizes the security attack surface.

The newly enhanced XClarity One powered with AI3 AIOps is the industry’s first hybrid cloud-based unified Management-as-a-Service. The solution offers three predictive failure analytics engines to swiftly identify potential issues and minimize system downtime becoming more accurate:

AI3-Powered Predictive Failure Analytics: predictive hardware failure detection and continuous improvement through Gen AI

predictive hardware failure detection and continuous improvement through Gen AI AI3-Powered Call Home: proactive issue resolution by automatically opening support tickets and sending error reports

proactive issue resolution by automatically opening support tickets and sending error reports AI3-Powered Premiere support (Smarter Support): AI automatically dispatches parts and services, reducing service costs and minimizing downtime

With today's computing power more evenly distributed across the cloud, edge, and devices, deploying AI and enterprise solutions requires a multi-layer, hybrid AI infrastructure that spans "Client-Edge-Cloud-Network-Intelligence” for enterprise customers. From smart devices to intelligent infrastructure and complete services, Lenovo continues to push the boundaries of innovation with new innovative solutions that deliver advanced computing from the pocket to the far edge, enabling Smarter AI for All with simplified, flexible deployment and enhanced security features. Visit https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/servers-storage/lenovo-intel-ai-at-any-scale to learn more.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company with a pocket-to-cloud portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo’s continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

1 Based on Lenovo analysis of 4.5x better rack density of ThinkSystem V4 portfolio to V3 as measured by Intel projected performance increase on Emerald Rapids. Assumptions: 1x 42U, 15KW Rack, supporting up to 20x 2U rack servers, 1x TOR switch, 1.6 PUE, kWh to kg CO2 factor 0.42394, 4 -years. Base=2nd Gen Intel Xeon. New=Intel Xeon 6700E series. Actual performance will vary.

2 Based on Lenovo analysis of SD540 V4 of 576 cores per 2U chassis vs. SD530 V3 of 256 cores per 2U chassis.

3 Based on Lenovo analysis of Intel projected data Intel Xeon 6 with E-cores vs. 5-year refresh performance increase, including 3.18x performance improvement for web: Xeon 6780E (144c) vs. Xeon 8280 (28c).

4 Based on Intel May 2024 performance claims as compared to 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors. Based on architectural projections as of Intel Xeon Gen 6 versus Intel Xeon Gen 5: Cloud service providers can maximize performance per rack with up to 42% faster for media.

5 Based on Intel May 2024 performance claims as compared to 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors. Based on architectural projections as of Aug. 1, 2023 relative to prior generation. Results may vary.

