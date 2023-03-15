Lenovo Storage Innovation and Channel-Centric Strategy Drives Record Growth and Infrastructure Leadership

Today, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) announced new solutions to enable customers to better solve for rapidly growing data management needs, coupled with new milestones in its enterprise storage momentum. For the first time, Lenovo is ranked as the #1 storage provider in the "Price Bands 1-4 (storage <$25K) external storage” category, which represents 61% of the total market for storage device units sold globally1. Lenovo also grew to the #5 storage provider globally in all segments, according to IDC Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker, 4Q22. Additionally, its new enterprise-class storage solutions deliver significant power efficiency increases and datacenter space savings to help support sustainability goals while new ThinkSystem storage systems help safeguard critical data with advanced ransomware protection. Lenovo’s storage portfolio has experienced significant growth in the last year with an all-time record 138% YTY revenue increase.

Fueled by strong market momentum in edge-to-cloud servers, storage, and software, Lenovo is further transforming into a full-service solutions provider with continued expansion and leadership across a comprehensive infrastructure solutions portfolio. Building on its global leadership among the top three server companies in the world, Lenovo has also seen >100% year-over-year growth in the All-Flash Array (AFA) category and 22%2 growth in midrange storage, further demonstrating Lenovo’s comprehensive data management and storage portfolio is gaining broad market momentum. As part of the company’s overall achievement, Lenovo TruScale Infrastructure as-a-Service also grew more than 600% YOY Year-to-Date.

"Lenovo is committed to being the industry’s most trusted partner and empowering our customers’ intelligent transformation,” said Kirk Skaugen, President of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. "Our tremendous growth in the market, now becoming the #1 storage provider in price bands <$25K, underscores the trust customers and partners have placed in Lenovo through our channel-centric strategy. The breadth of our data management portfolio is continuing to expand with our recently announced WEKA solutions, custom cloud storage solutions, and an ever-increasing software defined portfolio.”

New Storage Innovation

Lenovo offers a comprehensive portfolio of enterprise-class data management solutions from entry to high end, including enterprise storage arrays and infrastructure, Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI), Software Defined Storage (SDS), TruScale Infinite Storage as-a-service, and vertically focused workload solutions working with ISV application software partners. Leveraging in-house design and manufacturing capabilities to drive innovation, Lenovo is releasing new storage solutions to protect against threats to customers’ critical data and help support sustainability goals by more effectively powering today’s demanding data management and analytics needs. The new solutions include:

D4390 High Density JBOD for Software Defined Storage: Delivers power and space savings to help support sustainability goals: Up to 62% less power consumption as compared to previous generation 2 Lower OPEX – up to 60% reduction in data center space Higher overall performance - 24G SAS connectivity increases data throughput

Delivers power and space savings to help support sustainability goals: ThinkSystem DM Systems 9.12 Software Release: Delivers advanced innovations that reduce threats from cyber-attacks and increase data management efficiency: New automated ransomware protection Autonomous ransomware protection One-click defense against malicious files Tamper-proof snapshots prevent ransomware deletion Hardened Zero Trust architecture that increases defense from insider threats Advanced multifactor authentication Immutable, tamperproof logging Enhanced auditing 33% storage efficiency improvement over previous generation with new 4 to 1 efficiency Lowers CAPEX by storing more data with less storage

Delivers advanced innovations that reduce threats from cyber-attacks and increase data management efficiency: Recently announced high performance data management solutions with WEKA, selling across 160 global markets. The solutions accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics for high performance workloads by speeding time to insights while reducing cost.

TruScale Infrastructure as a Service, which enables all of Lenovo’s data management offerings to be consumed via a pay-as-you-go model

Solving Data Management Needs for Customers

Lenovo’s breadth of data management solutions meet the complex needs of customers across a full breadth of high-growth industries. The ability to protect, analyze, and manage data is vital to an organization’s business. Petco, which operates more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico, and Puerto Rico, is modernizing its IT infrastructure to support its customer success strategy. The company is deploying a network of Lenovo ThinkSystem DE4000 storage systems and SR650 V2 servers to gain better data insights and scalability through a flexible consumption and deployment model.

"Petco is focused on setting new standards in pet care with seamless, one-stop shopping and more personalized support for pet parents, and our data management infrastructure is critical to delivering this experience for customers,” said Guillermo Cortés Prieto, Director of Technological Innovation and Systems at Petco Mexico. "Petco is leveraging industry-leading Lenovo ThinkSystem storage and servers with the Lenovo TruScale as-a-Service model to unlock faster insights to help us deliver new and differentiated offerings to the market.”

Enabling the Channel Through Channel-Centric Strategy

Lenovo delivers value for channel partners when it comes to data management and storage solutions through the Lenovo 360 global channel framework for partners and a channel-centric commitment. Partners can easily access the full breadth and depth of the Lenovo portfolio across services and solutions, infrastructure, and intelligent devices. The framework helps partners to strengthen their position in the market and better respond to customer needs.

"Lenovo is one of the best technology partners in the industry to help us address the robust media storage solution requirements of our customers in the Media and Entertainment industry,” said Dave Van Hoy, President at Advanced Systems Group, LLC. "Lenovo’s storage portfolio delivers the ideal benefits for our customers, and we can count on their continued partnership to deliver enablement and support to meet our business needs.”

"With a channel first mindset and broadened focus on entry storage lines, Lenovo ISG continues to grow its channel success with Ingram Micro—enabling more and more partners to solve for the storage needs of their customers,” says Cheryl Rang, Executive Director, Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro. "By tapping into our Advanced Solutions team and Lenovo’s 360 partner framework, channel partners gain valuable resources and are better equipped to deliver and manage secure, end-to-end storage solutions to businesses of all sizes.”

Providing greater efficiency and control over product development, innovation and supply chain operations, Lenovo has expanded its global reach, servicing over 180 markets with 35+ manufacturing facilities, including its first European in-house manufacturing facility recently opened in Hungary. Ranked ninth in the world of all global companies by Gartner in supply chain capability, Lenovo’s globally engineered supply chain highlights Lenovo’s leadership as a purpose-driven organization and operational center of excellence in the global supply chain community.

