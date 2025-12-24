Honda Motor Aktie
WKN: 858326 / ISIN: US4381283088
|
24.12.2025 13:59:07
LG Energy To Sell US Battery Plant To Honda To Boost Operational Efficiency Of JV
(RTTNews) - LG Energy Solution, Limited (373220.KS), a South Korean battery maker, said on Wednesday that it has decided to sell assets of L-H Battery Company Inc., in Ohio to Honda Development and Manufacturing of America, LLC of Honda Motor Co. Limited (HMC, 7267.T).
Excluding land and equipment, the proposed $2.856 billion deal aims to boost operational efficiency of the joint venture, L-H Battery Company, owned by LG Energy Solution and Honda.
The transaction is anticipated to be closed on February 28, 2026.
