|
15.12.2025 10:52:00
Li-FT To Acquire Winsome
(RTTNews) - Li-FT Power Ltd. and Winsome Resources Limited announced the signing of a binding scheme implementation deed whereby Li-FT will acquire 100% of the issued securities of Winsome. Winsome shareholders will receive 0.107 of a Li-FT common share or a CDI for each ordinary share of Winsome held.
Li-FT has also entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Azimut Exploration and SOQUEM to acquire an aggregate 75% interest in the Galinée property, which is immediately adjacent to and is interpreted to host a continuation of the mineralization of the Adina project.
The Winsome Transaction and Galinée Transaction have the support of Li-FT's strategic shareholder, Avenir Minerals.
