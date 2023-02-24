Life Storage Publishes Investor Presentation Regarding Unsolicited Proposal from Public Storage

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI), a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, today published an investor presentation regarding the unsolicited proposal submitted by Public Storage on February 5, 2023. The presentation is available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website and has also been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”).

Highlights of the presentation include:

Public Storage’s proposal significantly undervalues Life Storage and the Company’s prospects for growth and value creation. Life Storage’s successful execution has led to outsized growth and value creation, including industry-leading total shareholder returns of approximately 150% over the past five years. Life Storage is on track to deliver continued robust growth and performance, including low double digit FFO per share growth in 2024. Life Storage is confident that the continued execution of its strategy will deliver greater value to shareholders than the proposed transaction.

Life Storage is positioned for continued, outsized growth. Over the past three years, Life Storage has driven same-store revenue growth that outpaces all peers, and the Company is poised to continue delivering accelerating top- and bottom-line growth. Through strong operating fundamentals and disciplined expense control, the Company leads the industry in same-store NOI performance and has been able to significantly improve same-store NOI margins. Life Storage expects to continue growing rapidly in the years ahead, far outpacing peers, thanks to its advantaged position and strategic focus on the most attractive markets across the U.S. Sun Belt.

Life Storage’s size and operating platform allow the Company to scale its portfolio faster and more efficiently. In addition to an attractive geographic footprint, Life Storage is able to execute on needle-moving earnings growth driven by its acquisition pipeline, joint ventures, third-party management and redevelopment. Given Life Storage’s smaller size, on a relative basis to Public Storage, it has more upside and better ability to deliver impactful earnings growth.

The proposal was opportunistically timed and does not reflect Life Storage’s strong outlook. Public Storage is attempting to take advantage of a temporary dislocation in Life Storage’s stock price. The proposal’s implied NTM multiple of 17.7x does not approach the longer-term average trading multiple for Life Storage and does not fairly capture the value of the Company’s future growth expectations, particularly in light of the Company’s recently announced guidance.

The Board is always open to and regularly evaluates opportunities to enhance shareholder value and will consider any proposal that appropriately values the Company and its prospects.

Wells Fargo Securities and BofA Securities are acting as financial advisors to Life Storage and Hogan Lovells US LLP and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP are serving as legal advisors.

As previously announced, Life Storage will provide further detail regarding the Board’s decision, its strategic progress and its financial outlook during its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call, which will be held today, Friday, February 24, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC:

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,150 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to more than 675,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry. For more information visit https://invest.lifestorage.com/.

