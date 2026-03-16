LifeMD CFO Marc Benathen Steps Down, Atul Kavthekar Named Replacement

(RTTNews) - LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD), a direct-to-patient telehealth company, Monday announced that its chief financial officer, Marc Benathen has resigned to pursue a new opportunity. Atul Kavthekar has been appointed as his replacement, effective today, the company said in a statement.

Kavthekar is a seasoned financial executive with nearly three decades of leadership experience and has served as the finance chief for both public and privately held growth-stage companies.

Benathen will remain with the company till March 31, to ensure a smooth transition.

Further, the company has appointed Chris Pisano as its Chief Marketing Officer.

In pre-market activity, LFMD shares were trading at $4.26, up 7.27% on the Nasdaq.