|
16.05.2024 15:31:52
Lilly Says Phase 3 Trials Of Once-weekly Insulin In Type 2 Diabetes Meets Primary Endpoint
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Thursday positive topline results from the QWINT-2 and QWINT-4 phase 3 clinical trials evaluating once-weekly insulin efsitora alfa (efsitora) in adults with type 2 diabetes using insulin for the first time (insulin naïve) and those who require multiple daily insulin injections.
In the treat-to-target clinical trials, efsitora showed non-inferior A1C reduction compared to the most commonly used daily basal insulins globally.
QWINT-2 evaluated the efficacy and safety of once-weekly efsitora compared to once-daily insulin degludec for 52 weeks. The trial randomized insulin-naïve adults with type 2 diabetes to receive efsitora once weekly or insulin degludec once daily and was also designed to assess efficacy in patients using and not using GLP-1 receptor agonists.
The trial met its primary endpoint of non-inferior A1C reduction with efsitora compared to insulin degludec at week 52. In a key secondary endpoint, efsitora was non-inferior to insulin degludec in A1C change among participants using and not using GLP-1 receptor agonists. QWINT-4 evaluated the efficacy and safety of efsitora compared to insulin glargine for 26 weeks in adults with type 2 diabetes who have previously been treated with basal insulin and at least two injections per day of mealtime insulin. The trial randomized participants to receive efsitora once weekly or insulin glargine once daily, both of which were administered with insulin lispro.
The trial met its primary endpoint of non-inferior A1C reduction with efsitora compared to insulin glargine at week 26.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly and Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
14.05.24
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly and von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.24
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly and-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Eli Lilly and Aktionären eine Freude (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.24
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Eli Lilly and von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Das macht der S&P 500 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Eli Lilly and-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
30.04.24
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 zum Start des Dienstagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Eli Lilly and Co.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eli Lilly and Co.
|707,50
|-0,59%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt vor dem Wochenende letztlich zu -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Dow-Jones geht erstmals mit 40.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost gehen uneins aus dem Handel
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt höher gezeigt hat, verbuchte der deutsche Leitindex am Freitag Abschläge. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende kaum bewegt. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche tendierten die asiatischen Indizes in unterschiedliche Richtungen.