Lilly Says Phase 3 Trials Of Once-weekly Insulin In Type 2 Diabetes Meets Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Thursday positive topline results from the QWINT-2 and QWINT-4 phase 3 clinical trials evaluating once-weekly insulin efsitora alfa (efsitora) in adults with type 2 diabetes using insulin for the first time (insulin naïve) and those who require multiple daily insulin injections.

In the treat-to-target clinical trials, efsitora showed non-inferior A1C reduction compared to the most commonly used daily basal insulins globally.

QWINT-2 evaluated the efficacy and safety of once-weekly efsitora compared to once-daily insulin degludec for 52 weeks. The trial randomized insulin-naïve adults with type 2 diabetes to receive efsitora once weekly or insulin degludec once daily and was also designed to assess efficacy in patients using and not using GLP-1 receptor agonists.

The trial met its primary endpoint of non-inferior A1C reduction with efsitora compared to insulin degludec at week 52. In a key secondary endpoint, efsitora was non-inferior to insulin degludec in A1C change among participants using and not using GLP-1 receptor agonists. QWINT-4 evaluated the efficacy and safety of efsitora compared to insulin glargine for 26 weeks in adults with type 2 diabetes who have previously been treated with basal insulin and at least two injections per day of mealtime insulin. The trial randomized participants to receive efsitora once weekly or insulin glargine once daily, both of which were administered with insulin lispro.

The trial met its primary endpoint of non-inferior A1C reduction with efsitora compared to insulin glargine at week 26.