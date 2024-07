Lilly To Acquire Morphic In Approx. $3.2 Bln Deal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and Morphic Holding (MORF) announced a definitive agreement for Lilly to acquire Morphic, a biopharmaceutical company developing oral integrin therapies for treatment of serious chronic diseases. Lilly will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Morphic for a purchase price of $57 per share in cash or an aggregate of approximately $3.2 billion.

Morphic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis, and cancer.

