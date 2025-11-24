Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
24.11.2025 18:00:00
Lilly to present data from two positive Phase 3 studies of Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib) in chronic lymphocytic leukemia at the 2025 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting
Results from the BRUIN CLL-314 study comparing Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib) to Imbruvica (ibrutinib) – the first-ever head-to-head Phase 3 study versus a covalent BTK inhibitor to include treatment-naïve CLL/SLL patients – will be presented as an oral presentation Results from the Phase 3 BRUIN CLL-313Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Eli Lilly and Co.
