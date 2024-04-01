Lineage Announces Appointment of Charlotte Hubbert, Ph.D., as Vice President of Corporate Development

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of veteran industry executive Charlotte Hubbert, Ph.D., as Vice President of Corporate Development. Dr. Hubbert has an extensive background in cell therapy research and venture investment across a broad range of therapeutic modalities and development stages, and has a proven ability to combine deep scientific expertise and business development acumen to identify innovative opportunities to drive both returns and impact. Dr. Hubbert previously served as Partner and Head of Gates Foundation Venture Capital, an initiative at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Strategic Investment Fund, where she oversaw investing in innovative technologies that supported the foundation’s programs in global health and agriculture. Most recently, Dr. Hubbert served in the leadership team at NanoString Technologies. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Beckman Research Institute at the City of Hope, and is a Strategic Director at Madrona Venture Group.

"We are excited to add such a talented executive to our management team in the newly created position of VP Corporate Development. Dr. Hubbert’s decades of experience in cell therapy, strategic investment, and partnering make her a valuable and welcome addition to the Lineage team,” stated Brian M. Culley, CEO. "Given her relevant expertise in regenerative medicine, she will be able to support multiple operational areas, including product development, market strategies, strategic partnering, and broaden awareness of the work we’re doing to create a leading cell transplant company.”

Prior to joining the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Strategic Investment Fund, where she led investments and served on the Board of Directors of Synlogic (Nasdaq: SYBX), Sera Prognostics, Lodo Therapeutics, Agtech Accelerator, Vedanta, and Vir Biotechnology (Nasdaq: VIR), Dr. Hubbert was a vice president at H.I.G. BioVentures, investing broadly in healthcare, and began her career in early-stage biotech investing at Accelerator Corporation, where she was a part of the founding management team.

Dr. Hubbert earned a B.S. in microbiology from the University of Washington and a Ph.D. in cancer biology from Duke University for which she received the prestigious Harold Weintraub Award. She did her post-doctoral work in stem cells and regenerative medicine at the Institute for Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine at the University of Washington. Dr. Hubbert is a member of the Kauffman Society of Fellows and is a Fierce Woman in Biopharma awardee which recognizes top executives in Biopharma. She previously served on the Board of Directors of Life Science Washington, and the steering committees of the Fred Hutch Cancer Institute’s Evergreen Fund, University of Washington Innovation Roundtable and Columbia University Lab-to-Market initiative.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel or "off-the-shelf," cell therapies to address unmet medical needs. Lineage’s programs are based on its proprietary cell-based technology platform and associated development and manufacturing capabilities. From this platform, Lineage designs, develops, manufactures, and tests specialized human cells with anatomical and physiological functions similar or identical to cells found naturally in the human body. These cells are created by applying directed differentiation protocols to established, well-characterized, and self-renewing pluripotent cell lines. These protocols generate cells with characteristics associated with specific and desired developmental lineages. Cells derived from such lineages are transplanted into patients in an effort to replace or support cells that are absent or dysfunctional due to degenerative disease, aging, or traumatic injury, and to restore or augment the patient's functional activity. Lineage’s neuroscience focused pipeline currently includes: (i) OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelial cell therapy in Phase 2a development under a worldwide collaboration with Roche and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of spinal cord injuries; (iii) ANP1, an auditory neuronal progenitor cell therapy for the potential treatment of auditory neuropathy; (iv) PNC1, a photoreceptor neural cell therapy for the potential treatment of vision loss due to photoreceptor dysfunction or damage; and (v) RND1, a novel hypoimmune induced pluripotent stem cell line being developed in collaboration with Eterna Therapeutics Inc. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the company on X/Twitter @LineageCell.

