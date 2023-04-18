Lineage to Present at 2023 AAPS National Biotechnology Conference

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that Brian M. Culley, Lineage’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2023 American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) National Biotechnology Conference, on April 25th, 2023 at 10:00 am Eastern Time, as part of "The Evolution of Cellular Therapy Symposium,” moderated by Sebastian Guelman, Ph.D., Senior Principal Scientist, Genentech, Inc. The "Advances in Therapeutic Development Across Modalities” panel, will also feature presenters from Intellia Therapeutics and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., who will be discussing the rapid advancement of technologies and practices for monitoring exposure, immunophenotyping, and clinical endpoints around cellular modalities as well as considerations around allogeneic versus autologous cell therapies. The 2023 AAPS National Biotechnology Conference is taking place at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown Hotel, April 23-26, 2023.

About AAPS

Founded in 1986, the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) is a professional, scientific organization of approximately 7,000 individual members and over 10,000 actively participating stakeholders employed in academia, industry, government, and other pharmaceutical science related research institutes worldwide. At AAPS, we strive to create a community that will further our mission: to advance the capacity of pharmaceutical scientists to develop products and therapies that improve global health. For additional information, please visit: https://www.eventscribe.net/2023/NBC/ or follow the conversation for the event on Twitter at: @AAPSComms, using the hashtags # NBC2023 #AAPSNBC.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs. Lineage’s programs are based on its robust proprietary cell-based therapy platform and associated in-house development and manufacturing capabilities. With this platform Lineage develops and manufactures specialized, terminally differentiated human cells from its pluripotent and progenitor cell starting materials. These differentiated cells are developed to either replace or support cells that are dysfunctional or absent due to degenerative disease or traumatic injury or administered as a means of helping the body mount an effective immune response to cancer. Lineage’s clinical and preclinical programs are in markets with billion dollar opportunities and include five allogeneic ("off-the-shelf”) product candidates: (i) OpRegen®, a retinal pigment epithelial cell therapy in Phase 2a development for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration, is being developed under a worldwide collaboration with Roche and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; (iii) VAC2, a dendritic cell therapy produced from Lineage’s VAC technology platform for immuno-oncology and infectious disease, currently in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; (iv) ANP1, an auditory neuronal progenitor cell therapy for the potential treatment of auditory neuropathy; and (v) PNC1, a photoreceptor neural cell therapy for the potential treatment of vision loss due to photoreceptor dysfunction or damage. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the company on Twitter @LineageCell.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005216/en/