Liquidia Stock Climbs 9% Over $100 Mln New Financing Announcements

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company, Liquidia Corp. (LQDA) stock gained 9% on Thursday following announcement of a total of $100 new financings from Patient Square Capital and Healthcare Royalty.

Currently, Liquidia's shares are moving up 9.34%, to $12.41 on a volume of 1,279,314. It has traded between $5.67 and $12.51 in the past 52-week period on the Nasdaq.

The company has entered into a share purchase agreement with Patient Square Capital for private placement of around 7.2 million shares at $10.442 per share, to raise $75 million. The offering is expected to close on January 8.

The company said that it has received an additional advance of $25 million from Healthcare Royalty under their Revenue Interest Financing Agreement on Wednesday. Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson Lands In Controversy Over