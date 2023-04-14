LivaNova Board of Directors Announce Leadership Changes

LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today announced that Damien McDonald has resigned as Chief Executive Officer. Effective immediately, Chair of the Board William A. Kozy is appointed interim CEO to help the executive leadership team maintain the focus on growth and profitability. The Board has retained a leading international executive search firm to assist with the CEO search. Kozy will continue as Chair of LivaNova’s Board of Directors. McDonald will remain available to assist with handover activities until the end of May 2023.

"As we move forward, I would like to express our gratitude on behalf of the Board to Damien McDonald for his dedicated leadership through a challenging period of Covid and unrivaled global economic disruption. We wish him the best in his future endeavors. We are confident in our experienced senior management team and anticipate a smooth and positive transition over the quarter,” said Kozy.

Kozy joined the Livanova Board of Directors in 2018. He brings a depth of experience to strategy execution, operations and financial discipline after his 42-year career at Becton Dickinson (NYSE: BDX) where he retired as COO in 2016. Kozy is also the Vice Chair and Lead Director at The Cooper Companies (NYSE: COO) where he has served since 2016.

"I am excited to lead LivaNova in this interim capacity as we maintain our focus on helping patients around the world with our differentiated portfolio of medical therapies, our commitment to longer-term innovation and shareholder value creation,” said Kozy.

Separately, the company is announcing preliminary first quarter 2023 reported revenue of $263 million, an increase of 9% from first quarter 2022 reported revenue of $240 million. LivaNova will release full first-quarter results on May 3, 2023.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 2,900 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

