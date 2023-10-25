25.10.2023 15:00:00

LivaNova to Present at the Stifel and Wolfe Healthcare Conferences

LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced Bill Kozy, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair of LivaNova, will present a general business update during fireside chats at two healthcare conferences in New York in November:

  • Stifel Healthcare Conference 2023 on Tuesday, November 14 from 9:10 - 9:40 a.m. ET
  • 5th Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 15 from 11 - 11:40 a.m. ET

The Stifel and Wolfe fireside chats will stream live with recordings available afterward. To access event links, visit the Livanova website at www.livanova.com/events.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 2,900 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements” concerning the Company’s goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding participation in upcoming events. Actual events may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. LivaNova undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

