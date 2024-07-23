|
23.07.2024 11:48:00
Look Out, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk: Could Roche Be the Obesity Drug Stock to Really Watch?
Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is riding the Ozempic/Wegovy train straight to the bank. Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is doing the same with Mounjaro and Zepbound. Both big drugmakers have multibillion-dollar obesity drug franchises that continue to grow rapidly. Shares of both Novo Nordisk and Lilly have skyrocketed.However, the two market leaders could have significant competition on the way. Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY) underscored this last week with a major clinical study update. Shares of Lilly and Novo Nordisk fell on the news, while Roche's shares jumped nearly 6%. Could Roche be the obesity drug stock to really watch?On July 17, Roche announced positive top-line results from its phase 1 clinical trial evaluating CT-996 in treating type 2 diabetes and obesity. Like Novo Nordisk's blockbuster drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, CT-996 is a GLP-1 receptor agonist. But unlike those products (and Lilly's Mounjaro and Zepbound), Roche's experimental drug is a once-daily pill.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
