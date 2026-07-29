|
29.07.2026 19:38:33
L'Oréal H1 Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - L'Oréal (LRLCY.PK, OR.PA, LOR.DE) on Wednesday reported an increase in profit for the first half of 2026, with sales increasing nearly 6%, reflecting broad-based growth across all divisions and regions.
First-half net profit attributable to owners of the company increased to 3.55 billion euros or 6.63 euros per share from 3.37 billion euros or 6.29 euros per share in the prior year.
Net profit excluding non-recurring items increased 4.7% to 3.96 billion euros or 7.40 euros per share.
For the first six months of 2026, sales increased 5.8% on a reported basis to 23.78 billion euros from 22.47 billion euros a year earlier. On a like-for-like basis, sales grew 6.8%, or 6.5% on an adjusted like-for-like basis.
Operating profit rose 6.8% to 5.06 billion euros from 4.74 billion euros, with the operating margin improving 20 basis points to a record 21.3%. Gross margin increased 10 basis points to 74.8%.
Commenting on the figures, Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L'Oréal, said: "L'Oréal delivered a strong first half. At +6.5% adjusted like-for-like growth, L'Oréal maintained its strong momentum and expanded its outperformance of the global beauty market. Growth - broad-based across all categories, divisions, and regions- was fuelled by two main engines: the seamless execution of our innovation strategy and our market-beating growth in e-commerce, the industry's most dynamic channel."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzflut: US-Börsen letztlich stark -- ATX geht mit kräftigen Gewinnen in den Feierabend -- DAX schließt höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag deutlich zu. Auch für den deutschen Leitindex ging es aufwärts. Die US-Börsen stiegen kräftig. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich überwiegend fester.