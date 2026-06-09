LTC Properties Aktie
WKN: 884625 / ISIN: US5021751020
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09.06.2026 20:46:37
LTC Properties CIO Buys Another Big Batch of Shares
A healthcare REIT specializing in senior housing and skilled nursing saw a notable insider make his fifth share purchase over the past 13 months.David M. Boitano, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC), reported the purchase of 10,000 shares in multiple open-market transactions on June 4, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing. The executive spent $348,000 in the market to make his acquisition.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($34.77); post-transaction value based on June 4, 2026 market close ($34.77).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu LTC Properties
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05.05.26
|Ausblick: LTC Properties legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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21.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: LTC Properties legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)