Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
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20.07.2026 17:51:28
Lucid Stock: Is It a Falling Knife or a Deep-Value Buy?
Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) have been in a free fall over the past year, plummeting 76% during that time frame. Last week, investors were spooked about this already risky stock due to rumors that it was considering filing for bankruptcy. The company denied the reports, telling investors that it has sufficient liquidity to fund its operations.While the stock has been rebounding in recent days, there is no shortage of question marks surrounding the business. Is Lucid's stock too risky to invest in, and is it in danger of falling even lower, or could it be a steal of a deal given its low valuation?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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