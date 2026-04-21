Lucid Aktie

Lucid für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039

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21.04.2026 22:05:00

Lucid Unleashes Big Developments -- Is It Finally Time to Buy?

Investors interested in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, hoping perhaps to find the next high-flying Tesla stock, are probably intrigued by Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID). It's a young company recently off the launch of its Gravity SUV, which will vastly expand the company's addressable market, bring pricing down from its first vehicle, and cover one of the most important segments in the auto industry.Lucid even finished 2025 by notching its eighth consecutive quarter of record deliveries. The momentum is real. Despite all its positive momentum, and its recent big news, the stock might still be a big sell.Lucid investors had a full plate to digest last week when the company unloaded a number of announcements. The first announcement was that Lucid named its new leader. Silvio Napoli will leave his role as the CEO of a Swiss company and take over as Lucid's CEO, which opens the door for the former interim CEO, Marc Winteroff, to return to his former job as COO. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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