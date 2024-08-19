19.08.2024 15:33:44

Lufthansa Extending Flight Suspensions To The Middle East Up To Aug 26

(RTTNews) - German flag carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) is again adjusting its services to the Middle East, Based on its current security analysis, is suspending its operations in the region up to and including Wednesday, 26. August, according to the information on Lufthansa flights on its website on Monday.

All Lufthansa flights to Amman, Beirut, Erbil, Teheran and Tel Aviv are suspended. The airline is offering passengers affected by the suspension the option of rebooking or canceling their flight free of charge.

The airline notified that passengers to/from Amman, Beirut, Erbil, Teheran and Tel Aviv not affected by the cancellation who are booked on/before travel date of August 31 can cancel their booking free of charge on the basis of a travel waiver.

