Lumen Technologies Reports Q4 2025 Results
(RTTNews) - Lumen Technologies (LUMN), a provider of communications and technology solutions, on Tuesday, has reported its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.
The company's operating revenue declined year-over-year, falling to $3.04 billion from $3.33 billion in the same period of 2024, a decrease of approximately 9%. Net loss was $2 million, compared to net income of $85 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Basic and diluted earnings per share remained flat at breakeven, compared to earnings per share of $0.09 in the prior-year quarter.
For the full year 2025, Lumen reported operating revenue of $12.40 billion, down from $13.11 billion in 2024. The company's net loss for the year widened to $1.74 billion, compared to a loss of $55 million in the previous year. Loss per share expanded to $1.75 from $0.06 in 2024.
LUMN closed trading on Tuesday at $8.46 down $0.47 or 5.26 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
