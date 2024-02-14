Lyft Q4 Net Loss Narrows, Bookings Climb; Sees Growth In FY24; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Lyft, Inc.'s (LYFT) shares gained around 16 percent in the extended trading on Tuesday after the rideshare company reported narrower net loss and a positive adjusted EBITDA in its fourth quarter with good growth in revenues and bookings.

Looking ahead for the first quarter, the company projects adjusted EBITDA of $50 million to $55 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of bookings of approximately 1.4 percent to 1.5 percent.

Gross Bookings for the quarter would be around $3.5 billion to $3.6 billion.

Further ahead fo fiscal 2024, the company projects adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of approximately 50 basis points year-over-year,

Lyft initially had indicated that adjusted EBITDA margin expansion for fiscal 2024 would be 500 basis points, but Lyft Chief Financial Officer Erin Brewer made the correction during its earnings call.

For the year, rides growth will be in the mid-teens and gross bookings growth will be slightly faster than Rides growth year-over-year.

In fiscal 2023, rides were 709 million, up 18 percent year-over-year, and active riders were more than 40 million riders, reaching the highest annual ridership in company history.

CEO David Risher noted that in 2023, Lyft helped drivers take home over $8 billion.

For the quarter, net loss was $26.3 million, sharply narrower than last year's net loss of $588.1 million.

Net loss as a percentage of Gross Bookings was negative 0.7 percent, compared to negative 18.4 percent last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $66.6 million, compared prior year's negative $248.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin, calculated as a percentage of Gross Bookings, was 1.8 percent, compared to negative 7.8 percent a year ago.

Revenue of $1.22 billion grew 4 percent from last year's $1.18 billion. Gross Bookings were $3.72 billion, up 17 percent year-over-year.

Rides were 191 million, up 26 percent year-over-year, and active riders were 22.4 million, a growth of 10 percent.

On Nasdaq, Lyft closed Tuesday's regular trading at $12.13, down 2.18 percent. Following the earnings news, the shares gainied around 16 percent in the extended trading and reached $14.06.

