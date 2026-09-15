Highest Performances Holdings Incorporation Aktie
ISIN: US69373Y2081
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15.09.2026 15:41:19
Maase Signs RMB 76.8 Mln AI Computing Services Agreement
(RTTNews) - Maase Inc. (MAAS), an AI-centric digital systems provider, on Tuesday announced that its subsidiary Huarong Future entered into a computing services agreement with Beijing VirtAI Technology Co. for enterprise-grade high-performance computing services.
The agreement has a 12-month term with an aggregate contract value of RMB 76.8 million.
The computing cluster is designed to deliver over 450P of FP16 computing power.
The cluster will support large language model training, inference and other high-performance AI workloads.
The company mentioned that Huarong Future will also provide technical consulting and ongoing operational support, including troubleshooting across hardware, equipment and system platform layers.
The company said the partnership will support the commercial expansion of its computing services business and the shift toward long-term, large-scale service contracts.
In the pre-market trading, Maase is 1.47% higher at $16.58 on the Nasdaq.
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