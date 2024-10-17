|
17.10.2024 15:17:02
Macy's, Disney Join To Create Limited-edition Collection - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Macy's announced a holiday collaboration with Disney that celebrates two iconic brands with a limited-edition Disney assortment available only at Macy's and the debut of the Minnie Mouse character balloon at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The collection, featuring fashion forward apparel, accessories and collectibles for kids and adults highlights exclusive Disney artwork by Jeff Shelly, Disney's director of character art. This limited-edition Disney collection is now available on macys.com, Macy's mobile app and select Macy's stores nationwide.
Also, Beginning October 17, through the New Year, there will be a dedicated Mickey and Minnie Shop at Macy's Herald Square flagship and across 200 Macy's stores nationwide.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
|
16.10.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Schlussendlich Pluszeichen im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones-Anleger greifen am Mittwochnachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones am Mittwochmittag freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.24
|Handel in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
14.10.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Walt Disney-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Walt Disney von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
07.10.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones schließt in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
07.10.24
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones verbucht am Montagnachmittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen
|07.08.24
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.08.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|25.06.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.24
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.03.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|07.08.24
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.08.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|25.06.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.24
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.03.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|07.08.24
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.08.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|25.06.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.24
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.03.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Macy's Inc
|14,94
|0,27%
|Walt Disney
|89,26
|0,51%