Make the Impossible Possible: Manhattan Showcases Latest Supply Chain Commerce Innovations and Customer Insights at Exchange 2024

Building on the theme, ‘Make the impossible, possible’, Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) today opened its annual EMEA Exchange event to an audience of more than 350 customers and press, with keynotes that introduced the European market to Manhattan Active® Supply Chain Planning and Generative AI solutions; Manhattan Active® Maven and Manhattan Assist.

"It is great to be back in Barcelona with a record number of supply chain and commerce professionals. Attending Exchange gives participants a unique opportunity to explore and interact with peers and get a first-hand look at the latest technologies shaping the future of supply chain and commerce,” commented Henri Seroux, senior vice president, Europe, Manhattan Associates.

"With real-world insights from customers including ba&sh, Yusen Logistics, Lacoste and Co-op, amongst others, in addition to cutting-edge technology discussions from Manhattan’s senior leaders, Eddie Capel and Brian Kinsella, there is something for everyone attending this year’s edition,” Seroux continued.

Highlights from the annual event included:

Schneider Electric, the global leader in energy management and automation, explained how it plans to make its supply chain a competitive differentiator through the unification of its warehouse and transportation functions with Manhattan.

Bestseller, one of Europe's leading fashion companies, showcased how it is transforming its supply chain through a strategic partnership with Manhattan. The company highlighted the challenges faced, the need for change, and the collaborative approach taken to implement Manhattan Active Supply Chain.

L'Oréal described the final stages of its Manhattan deployment and shared how it is leveraging Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management's full potential to optimise operations and integrate seamlessly into the data-driven world of Beauty Tech

Kramp, the leading supplier of spare parts in Europe's agricultural space, guided the audience through the pivotal role Manhattan Active® Omni is playing in its digital transformation journey.

, the leading supplier of spare parts in Europe’s agricultural space, guided the audience through the pivotal role Manhattan Active® Omni is playing in its digital transformation journey. The introduction of Manhattan Active Supply Chain Planning completes the company’s vision of a truly unified supply chain ecosystem, while Manhattan Active Maven and Manhattan Assist harness the power of GenAI to deliver new levels of customer experience, personalization, productivity, and cost-savings.

Seroux finished: "These latest solutions underline that Manhattan is not just closing the gaps in supply chain commerce, it’s delivering the vision of a unified supply chain, raising the bar for the whole industry and reaffirming a reputation for innovation spanning more than three decades.”

