|
22.10.2024 05:31:19
Mangoceuticals To Defend Against Eli Lilly's Lawsuit Over Alleged Copying Of Weight-Loss Drugs
(RTTNews) - Mangoceuticals Inc. (MGRX) announced that Eli Lilly has made public allegations and filed a lawsuit against the company, claiming that MangoRx improperly copied its weight-loss medications, Zepbound and Mounjaro.
In response, MangoRx categorically denies all claims made by Eli Lilly regarding the sale of compounded tirzepatide. The company believes it has robust arguments to counter Eli Lilly's allegations and is committed to vigorously defending itself in this matter.
