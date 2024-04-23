Manhattan Associates Named a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems for the Sixth Consecutive Year

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH), a global leader in supply chain commerce solutions, announced today that it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems for the sixth consecutive year. Manhattan Active® Transportation Management (TM) also ranks among the three highest ranked vendors in the Level 3 Complexity, Level 4 Complexity and Level 5 Complexity Use Cases in the accompanying Critical Capabilities report.

As supply chains grow in complexity, enterprises are looking to better orchestrate transportation and distribution processes with a unified supply chain execution solution. Industry experts agree that Manhattan’s cloud-native technology architecture and unified supply chain platform distinguishes Manhattan Active TM. This solution breaks down supply chain execution silos to deliver real-time visibility into shipments, offers predictive analytics for better decision-making, delivers the ability to automate manual processes and ultimately eliminates inefficiencies, which can be a game-changer for any company operating in complex and demanding environments.

"We are delighted to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in TMS for the sixth time in a row,” said Bryant Smith, director of Product Management for Manhattan Associates. "Manhattan Active TM is designed to manage every transportation function, across any mode or size of network and leverages advanced intelligence to solve even the largest and most complex transportation challenges.”

Manhattan Active TM can be combined with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management and Manhattan Active Yard Management to provide companies a simplified and unified supply chain execution system that continuously adapts and scales to business needs, and provides a single, comprehensive view of the distribution network, unlocking optimization opportunities that are impossible with traditional siloed offerings.

