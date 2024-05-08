Manhattan Associates Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for WMS for the Sixteenth Consecutive Time

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH), a global leader in supply chain commerce solutions, today announced that it has been named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems1 for the 16th time in a row. Manhattan has been a Leader in every Gartner WMS Magic Quadrant since the report’s inception in 2006.

Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management is cloud-native and built on a microservices architecture to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. This advanced infrastructure, with its scalability and ease-of-use, makes Manhattan Active WM well suited for warehouses with medium levels of complexity to the world’s largest, most automated distribution centers. It advances operations beyond basic picking, packing, and shipping to create and flawlessly execute a hyper-flow of goods and information. Also, Manhattan’s Labor Management is infused with behavioral science and gamification to create more compelling and rewarding experiences for warehouse associates.

"We are thrilled to be named a Magic Quadrant Leader in Warehouse Management Systems by Gartner once again,” said Adam Kline, senior director of Product Management for Manhattan Associates. "We believe, this reflects our industry-leading, continuous innovation and commitment to unifying every aspect of the supply chain.”

Manhattan is a trailblazer in unifying warehouse, labor management, automation, transportation and yard management into a comprehensive supply chain execution solution. This unification unlocks optimization opportunities like never before, and that are impossible with siloed offerings. Backed by the industry’s most-experienced services and support teams, and a large ecosystem of global partners, Manhattan Active Warehouse Management comes with Yard Management and is a game-changer for any company operating in fast-moving and demanding environments. Additionally, the company eases implementation for its customers with Manhattan ProActive, a low code application platform for developers specifically designed to visually extend solutions built on Manhattan Active® platform technology.

________________________ 1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, Simon Tunstall, Dwight Klappich, Rishabh Narang, Federica Stufano 8 May 2024.

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Manhattan Associates:

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers. Manhattan Associates designs, builds, and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

