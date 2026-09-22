Marker Therapeutics Aktie

Marker Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N7XT / ISIN: US57055L1070

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22.09.2026 18:45:45

Marker Highlights Expanded Manufacturing Support For MT-601

(RTTNews) - Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR), announced on Tuesday that its lead program MT-601 (neldaleucel) will benefit from expanded manufacturing capabilities following the formation of Kincellis Advanced Therapies, a U.S. cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization.

Kincellis was created through the combination of Cellipont Bioservices and Kincell Bio, announced on September 17, 2026, and now operates about 140,000 square feet of infrastructure and 16 GMP manufacturing suites across three U.S. sites. Marker had previously selected Cellipont as its manufacturing partner for MT-601.

MT-601 is under investigation in the Phase 1 APOLLO study in lymphoma patients who relapsed after anti-CD19 CAR-T therapy or are not candidates for it. Marker has reported a 66% objective response rate among 12 patients, with half achieving complete remission.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Marker Therapeutics are currently gaining 0.04 percent, changing hands at $1.2005.

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