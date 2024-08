Market Selloff: 5 Reasons to Buy Palantir Technologies Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

Investors looking to capitalize on the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) could do worse than investing in Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). The company has a long track record of developing AI solutions for the U.S. government and has become a rising star in the field of AI for business. Palantir 's move to develop data-centric solutions for enterprises was already gaining traction before the dawn of generative AI shifted the technology landscape.Despite the recent market sell-off -- which hit technology stocks particulary hard -- Palantir 's upside potential has changed dramatically in recent quarters, driven by its novel approach to creating generative AI solutions for its customers. As a result, the company just delivered record results with the promise of more to come.Here are five reasons to buy Palantir Technologies stock like there's no tomorrow.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool