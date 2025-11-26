Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
26.11.2025 18:47:33
Massive News: One of These AI Stocks Could Soar 150% by 2026
Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) and CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) are shaping the future of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure with explosive revenue growth and massive expansion. Nebius benefits from rising margins and a transformative Microsoft deal, while CoreWeave's scale and long-term contracts position it for a major rebound once delays ease. Both companies offer investors high growth potential in a rapidly accelerating market.Stock prices used were the market prices of Nov. 24, 2025. The video was published on Nov. 26, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
