QuantumScape Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A2QJX9 / ISIN: US74767V1098
|
22.12.2025 17:30:00
Massive News: QuantumScape Enters Real World Battery Trials
QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) is stepping into a turning point as its solid-state battery technology enters real-world vehicle testing and production capabilities continue to scale. With higher energy density and improved safety potential, this breakthrough could deliver meaningful long-term upside if the company continues executing well.Stock prices used were the market prices of Dec. 15, 2025. The video was published on Dec. 21, 2025.
