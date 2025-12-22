QuantumScape Corporation Aktie

QuantumScape Corporation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QJX9 / ISIN: US74767V1098

22.12.2025 17:30:00

Massive News: QuantumScape Enters Real World Battery Trials

QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) is stepping into a turning point as its solid-state battery technology enters real-world vehicle testing and production capabilities continue to scale. With higher energy density and improved safety potential, this breakthrough could deliver meaningful long-term upside if the company continues executing well.Stock prices used were the market prices of Dec. 15, 2025. The video was published on Dec. 21, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
