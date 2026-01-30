Max Power Mining Aktie
WKN DE: A3DJYU / ISIN: CA57778R1001
|
31.01.2026 00:30:08
MAX Power Mining makes new natural hydrogen discovery in Saskatchewan
Image: Max Power Mining. MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF) announced Friday that in parallel with the ongoing analytical testing, resource modelling, and resource estimation program at its Lawson natural hydrogen discovery in the 475-km-long Genesis Trend, the company has identified a robust target for near-term drilling of a second “play concept” for Natural Hydrogen in Saskatchewan. Licensing is underway to commence the Bracken well along the Saskatchewan-Montana border in February, the company said. The Bracken prospect forms part of a broader, regionally extensive exploration fairway across MAX Power’s 75-km-wide permitted Grasslands project. This emerging play has meaningful district-scale potential, with Bracken serving as a key calibration point for future drilling locations. With a Natural Hydrogen discovery now confirmed at Lawson, MAX Power is advancing toward potential commercialization while simultaneously testing additional play concepts across Saskatchewan, it said, adding that he Bracken well represents an important step in demonstrating basin-scale continuity, supporting the geological team’s interpretation that Natural Hydrogen systems in Saskatchewan are repeatable and scalable across multiple trends. The Bracken well location was generated through an integrated geophysical and geological workflow leveraging 34.3-line kilometers of newly acquired proprietary 2D seismic data combined with legacy 2D seismic. This dataset was rigorously interpreted to delineate basement architecture, structural and stratigraphic pathways, and prospective migration corridors considered critical to Natural Hydrogen and associated clean gas accumulation, the company said. Like Genesis to the northeast, the Grasslands project is considered prospective for multiple potential Natural Hydrogen discoveries that may also include helium. “We continue to move at a rapid pace with respect to Natural Hydrogen exploration and development in Saskatchewan where we have the advantage of a mature and favorable policy framework,” MAX Power CEO Ran Narayanasamy said in a news release. “ This also highlights the stark timeline difference between exploration and potential commercialization of Natural Hydrogen vs. traditional mineral and metal projects,” he said. “This is months to molecules, not years. Our goal is to quickly unlock scalable, low-carbon energy resources in Saskatchewan, and leverage the MAXX LEMI model for Natural Hydrogen on a global basis.” Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Max Power Mining Corp Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Max Power Mining Corp Registered Shs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Discovery Holdings LtdShs
|12,30
|-0,81%
|Max Power Mining Corp Registered Shs
|0,65
|-0,91%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.